General manager David Stearns said Friday that he expects Davies to rejoin the Brewers' starting rotation at some point in September, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Stearns added that the club is considering planning certain "match-ups" for their staff instead of utilizing a typical rotation, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. For the time being, Davies will hand around Low-A Wisconsin after being activated from the DL and optioned to the minors Thursday. Look for him to make a start for the Timber Rattlers in the coming days after tossing six innings at Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday.