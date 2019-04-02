Davies didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings while striking out six.

He was in line for the win when he exited, but Alex Claudio promptly gave up the tying run in the sixth inning once Davies left the mound. The right-hander made only 13 starts in a rough 2018, and throwing 53 of 90 pitches for strikes to kick off this season isn't spectacular, but Davies only needs to be solid to have a chance at consistent wins with Christian Yelich and the Brewers' offense at his back. His next turn in the rotation is set for Sunday, at home against the Cubs.