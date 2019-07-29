Davies (8-4) gave up seven runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one through five innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Sunday.

Davies only gave up four hits, but he gave up a grand slam and a three-run home run to Kyle Schwarber. Davies has a 3.56 ERA with a 5.8 K/9 and a 3.0 BB/9 through 22 starts this season, but his 5.20 xFIP suggests even more regression could be coming. Davies will make his next start Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.