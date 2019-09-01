Davies allowed four hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

Davies had posted zeros and was one out short of qualifying for the win, but with reinforcements coming Sunday with roster expansion, manager Craig Counsell didn't hesitate to turn to his bullpen early. Back spasms sidelined Davies for a while in August and he's been bit hard by the long ball lately; it may be frustrating for fantasy owners, but Counsell was probably wise not to test his luck. Davies still has just one win since the All-Star break. He faces the Cubs yet again next week in what will be his sixth start against them this season.