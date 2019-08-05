Davies (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Davies picked up the injury, but it could help explain his recent struggles; in his past three starts, the right-hander has allowed 18 runs (17 earned) on 20 hits -- including six home runs -- while posting a 10:6 K:BB in 13 innings. He'll be eligible to return next week, should he prove ready. Jake Faria was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while the Brewers have yet to announce who will replace Davies in the rotation.