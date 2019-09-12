Davies gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during Wednesday's win at Miami. He had three strikeouts and did not qualify for the decision.

Davies entered the fifth inning with a 5-2 lead, but he was pulled at 89 pitches with one runner on base only for the bullpen to surrender the lead anyway. The 26-year-old has a 3.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 94:48 K:BB through 145.2 innings and lines up to pitch Monday versus San Diego.