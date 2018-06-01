Brewers' Zach Davies: Lands on disabled list
The Brewers placed Davies on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right rotator cuff inflammation.
Davies mentioned he was dealing with some shoulder soreness after his last start, and the Brewers are in the midst of an eight-day stretch in which they play just five games, so the club decided to place him on the disabled list to give him ample recovery time without taking up a roster spot. Neither Davies nor the Brewers have expressed much concern about Davies' setback, so as long as he is just dealing with only soreness and nothing worse, he should miss just one start, and figures to rejoin Milwaukee's rotation on or around June 9, the first day he is eligible to be activated from the DL.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Limited by sore shoulder in Tuesday's start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows five runs in loss to Cards•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Exits after four innings in loss•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Activated ahead of Thursday's start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Return this week possible•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...