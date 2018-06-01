The Brewers placed Davies on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right rotator cuff inflammation.

Davies mentioned he was dealing with some shoulder soreness after his last start, and the Brewers are in the midst of an eight-day stretch in which they play just five games, so the club decided to place him on the disabled list to give him ample recovery time without taking up a roster spot. Neither Davies nor the Brewers have expressed much concern about Davies' setback, so as long as he is just dealing with only soreness and nothing worse, he should miss just one start, and figures to rejoin Milwaukee's rotation on or around June 9, the first day he is eligible to be activated from the DL.