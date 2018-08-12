Davies (shoulder) threw 86 pitches over five innings during Saturday's rehab start with Double-A Biloxi, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It appears to be the final rehab assignment for Davies, who expects to rejoin the Brewers during their two-game set in Chicago this week. The 25-year-old could seemingly rejoin the starting rotation next weekend, and with two off days this week the Brewers' rotation could look a bit different for the near future.