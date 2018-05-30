Davies mentioned after his start Tuesday that he felt some lingering soreness in his shoulder thanks to a comebacker that struck him in his previous start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Davies did not blame his struggles in two starts since returning from the disabled list on the injury, but he did say "everything hasn't felt great" his last two times out. Given that he took the ball Tuesday it would seem he will be good to go for his next scheduled start, but the shoulder soreness leaves him day-to-day for now. While Davies isn't leaning on the injury, he would certainly stand to benefit to some degree from getting back to 100 percent.