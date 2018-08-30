Brewers' Zach Davies: Listed as Monday's starter vs. Cubs
Davies is in line to pitch Monday's series opener against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davies is set to rejoin the Brewers' starting rotation after a shoulder injury robbed him of the past three months. He's currently on Wisconsin's roster at the Low-A level, having recently thrown a nine-inning shutout for the Timber Rattlers in his latest start. This upcoming showdown with the Cubs will mark his first time on a big-league mound since facing off against St. Louis on May 29.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Tosses shutout in minors•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Expected to rejoin rotation in Sept.•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Sent to Low-A•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Looks dominant in rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Slated for final rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...