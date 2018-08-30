Davies is in line to pitch Monday's series opener against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies is set to rejoin the Brewers' starting rotation after a shoulder injury robbed him of the past three months. He's currently on Wisconsin's roster at the Low-A level, having recently thrown a nine-inning shutout for the Timber Rattlers in his latest start. This upcoming showdown with the Cubs will mark his first time on a big-league mound since facing off against St. Louis on May 29.