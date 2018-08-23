Davies (shoulder) worked six innings Wednesday in his rehab start for Double-A Biloxi and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Making the sixth start of his current rehab assignment, Davies looked sharp while working longer than he had in any of his previous five outings. With Davies covering 90 pitches in the appearance, it appears he has built up to a starter's workload and could be ready to make his next turn with the big club. The Brewers have yet to officially announce their plans for Davies, who may not be guaranteed a rotation spot once he's reinstated to the active roster.