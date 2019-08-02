Brewers' Zach Davies: Loses third straight
Davies (8-5) allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Cubs on Friday.
The 26-year-old has lost three straight and during each defeat, he's allowed two homers. Prior to this losing streak, Davies didn't allow a homer for four straight outings, and this is only the second time this season Davies has permitted a homer in three straight starts. Home runs haven't been an issue for Davies most of the season, but this is something to monitor moving forward. With the losing streak, his ERA has jumped up to 3.74, and he also owns a 1.39 WHIP, 78 strikeouts and 122.2 innings this season. Davies will have an opportunity to get right against the Pirates, who he's dominated this season, on Wednesday.
