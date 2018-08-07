Davies (shoulder) threw 79 pitches over 4.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.

Davies took another step in his rehab Monday, throwing 26 more pitches than he did his previous time out and allowing just one earned run. He is expected to make at least one more rehab start, but could be ready to rejoin the Brewers' rotation as soon as the middle of August.

