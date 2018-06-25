Davies (shoulder) threw 57 pitches over 4.1 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Davies tossed just 31 pitches and 1.2 innings in a rehab start with Colorado Springs on June 19, but he was able to up both numbers his second time out. Davies was expected to make at least three rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers, so look for an update on his status after he takes the ball again later this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories