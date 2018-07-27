Davies (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Low-A Wisconsin on Friday night.

Things looked ominous for Davies when it was announced earlier this week he had suffered another setback in his recovery, but the latest issue was apparently nothing major. Davies won't be out of the woods health-wise until he rejoins the big-league roster, but assuming things go well Friday and moving forward, he could be back with the Brewers at some point in mid-August.

More News
Our Latest Stories