Davies will start in his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Giants, Tom Haudricourt and Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

Though Davis' first outing of the spring came later than many of the Brewers' other pitchers in camp, manager Craig Counsell stressed that the right-hander isn't behind schedule or dealing with any unreported health issue. Instead, Davies' lack of work to date speaks to his security in the team's rotation, with Counsell indicating that some combination of Davies, Chase Anderson and Jhoulys Chacin will take the hill for the Brewers' first series of the regular season against the Padres. Counsell indicated that Davies isn't experimenting with any new pitches coming off a season in which the 25-year-old supplied a 3.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 191.1 innings, and is instead using his exhibition appearances to get a better feel of his command prior to Opening Day.