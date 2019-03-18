Davies attempted a small mechanical tweak in his spring start Sunday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and was tagged for six earned runs over 2.2 innings.

Davies did not disclose exactly what he attempted, but said, "My stuff wasn't nearly the same as it has been the whole camp. Everything was flat, everything was up," so it's clear things did not go as anticipated. Davies said afterward that he "felt really good" in his outings prior to Sunday's, and will ditch the adjustment he tried to make. Davies now owns an unsightly 7.88 ERA over six appearances this spring, but given that he started 61 games for the Brewers across the 2016-17 seasons before being plagued by injuries last year, he's still likely to break camp with a spot in the team's rotation.