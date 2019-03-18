Brewers' Zach Davies: Mechanical adjustment goes awry
Davies attempted a small mechanical tweak in his spring start Sunday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and was tagged for six earned runs over 2.2 innings.
Davies did not disclose exactly what he attempted, but said, "My stuff wasn't nearly the same as it has been the whole camp. Everything was flat, everything was up," so it's clear things did not go as anticipated. Davies said afterward that he "felt really good" in his outings prior to Sunday's, and will ditch the adjustment he tried to make. Davies now owns an unsightly 7.88 ERA over six appearances this spring, but given that he started 61 games for the Brewers across the 2016-17 seasons before being plagued by injuries last year, he's still likely to break camp with a spot in the team's rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Posts another strong outing•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strong start to spring•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Avoids arbitration•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Added to NLCS roster•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Not on NLDS roster•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows three runs in no-decision against Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...