Davies (8-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Brewers fell 14-6 to the Reds, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk over four-plus innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander got tagged for two homers and four runs in the first inning, then Davies got chased from the game in the fifth after the first three batters he faced all reached base and eventually came around to score. He'll carry a 3.17 ERA and 75:36 K:BB through 113.2 innings into his next start, July 30 in Oakland.