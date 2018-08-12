Davies (shoulder) will make at least one more minor-league rehab start, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell indicated Davies could have several more rehab starts as the he rebuilds strength in the shoulder that has experienced multiple setbacks during rehab over the past two months. The 25-year-old's next rehab outing will be at Triple-A Colorado springs, probably later this week or next weekend.