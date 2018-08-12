Brewers' Zach Davies: More rehab starts on tap
Davies (shoulder) will make at least one more minor-league rehab start, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell indicated Davies could have several more rehab starts as the he rebuilds strength in the shoulder that has experienced multiple setbacks during rehab over the past two months. The 25-year-old's next rehab outing will be at Triple-A Colorado springs, probably later this week or next weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Lasts five innings during rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Set for rehab start this weekend•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Makes another rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: To make two more rehab starts•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Making rehab start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...