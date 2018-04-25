Brewers' Zach Davies: Nabs quality start in win
Davies (2-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings against the Royals.
It wasn't an overly dominant outing, but Davies still earned his second straight quality start while only striking out a pair but inducing 11 groundouts. The 25-year-old has sprinkled in a couple of blow ups in his five starts, but in the other three he's gone at least six innings and allowed either one or zero runs. He won't overpower anyone, as his 6.4 K/9 is an improvement on last year's 5.8 mark, but if he keeps holding opposing offenses in check, he could be worth a flier. Davies lines up to take his next start Sunday against the Cubs.
