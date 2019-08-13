Davies (back) is on track to rejoin the Brewers' rotation during their upcoming road trip, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Davies is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and as long as all goes well, he will be cleared to resume pitching for the Brewers. It's not yet clear when Davies will come off the injured list, but based on the Brewers' current probables, Davies figures to be back on the mound at some point between August 18-21.