Brewers' Zach Davies: Not on NLDS roster
Davies was left off Milwaukee's roster for the NLDS against Colorado.
Manager Craig Counsell elected to add 11 pitchers to the 25-man roster but withheld Davies and fellow starter Chase Anderson from the team. In their absence, multi-inning relief options such as Brandon Woodruff (who is starting Game 1 on Thursday), Freddy Peralta and Junior Guerra are on the roster. Since rosters are able to change after each round of the postseason, there's a chance Davies will be back for the NLCS should the Brewers advance.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows three runs in no-decision against Tigers•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Drops fifth straight decision•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes sixth loss•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Sticks in rotation•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strikes out seven in return from injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...