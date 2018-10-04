Davies was left off Milwaukee's roster for the NLDS against Colorado.

Manager Craig Counsell elected to add 11 pitchers to the 25-man roster but withheld Davies and fellow starter Chase Anderson from the team. In their absence, multi-inning relief options such as Brandon Woodruff (who is starting Game 1 on Thursday), Freddy Peralta and Junior Guerra are on the roster. Since rosters are able to change after each round of the postseason, there's a chance Davies will be back for the NLCS should the Brewers advance.

