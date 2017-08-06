Davies (13-5) tossed seven shutout innings on one hit and two walks while striking out two to earn the victory Saturday against the Rays.

Davies was locked up in a pitcher's duel, as he left the contest with a one-run lead, but the bullpen was able to preserve his 13th victory of the season. He's allowed just three earned runs over his last four starts to lower his ERA from 5.08 to 4.18, and during that time he's been an outstanding fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Twins.