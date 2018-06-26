Davies (shoulder) is on track to rejoin the Brewers' rotation next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

When asked Tuesday Davies said his shoulder feels "great," which provides optimism that he has moved past the soreness that has plagued him since early May. Davies is set to make one more rehab start Friday with Low-A Wisconsin, and as long as all goes well that day, he will take the bump for the Brewers around the middle of next week and likely bump Freddy Peralta from the rotation.