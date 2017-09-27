Davies allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He did not record a strikeout nor factor into the decision.

Davies clearly didn't have his best stuff working for him Tuesday, as he had trouble locating his pitches and was frequently squared-up in his four-plus innings of work. He was sitting at 66 pitches after allowing the first two hitters of the fourth inning to reach base when manager Craig Counsell gave him the hook with Joey Votto at the plate. He's now alternated good and bad starts over his past four outings and will look to close out his regular season on a high note in the upcoming series against the Cardinals.