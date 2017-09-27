Brewers' Zach Davies: Out of sync against Reds
Davies allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He did not record a strikeout nor factor into the decision.
Davies clearly didn't have his best stuff working for him Tuesday, as he had trouble locating his pitches and was frequently squared-up in his four-plus innings of work. He was sitting at 66 pitches after allowing the first two hitters of the fourth inning to reach base when manager Craig Counsell gave him the hook with Joey Votto at the plate. He's now alternated good and bad starts over his past four outings and will look to close out his regular season on a high note in the upcoming series against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Cruises through seven frames•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Turns in shortest outing of season•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Continues sterling stretch with 17th win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Shuts down Dodgers for 15th win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes seventh loss despite quality start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...