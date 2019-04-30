Davies (3-0) gave up no runs on three hits with three walks while striking out two through 5.1 innings to pick up the win over the Rockies on Monday.

While he walked more than he struck out in this outing, he was effective enough to only allow three hits and give the Brewers a chance to win the game. The right-hander has a low K percentage of 17 and a 21:13 K:BB, but continues to out-pitch his 3.93 FIP. He has a sparkling 1.38 ERA through six starts this season. Davies will get his next start Saturday against the Mets.