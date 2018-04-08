Brewers' Zach Davies: Pitches well in no-decision Saturday
Davies (0-1) had to settle for a no-decision in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander's only real mistake resulted in a Kris Bryant solo shot in the sixth inning, and Davies was in line for the win before the Brewers' bullpen -- without Corey Knebel (hamstring) -- fell apart in the ninth. Davies now has an impressive 14:3 K:BB through his first 13.2 innings heading into Friday's road start against the Mets.
