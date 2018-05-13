Brewers' Zach Davies: Plays catch Sunday
Davies (shoulder) will play catch Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davies is on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. If he's able to throw with no apparent setbacks Sunday, he'll advance to throwing off a mound in the coming days. His timeline for return is still a bit foggy, but manager Craig Counsell does not expect Davies to return during the team's current road trip, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers return home on Monday, May 21 against the Diamondbacks.
