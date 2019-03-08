Brewers' Zach Davies: Posts another strong outing
Davies allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out two over four innings Thursday against the White Sox.
Davies surrendered his lone run in the second inning on a single to center, but he was otherwise untouched on the afternoon. He's looked solid in camp to this point and will continue to battle it out for a spot in the starting rotation as Opening Day approaches.
