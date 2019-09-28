Davies did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss to the Rockies, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings.

Despite leaving the game with the Brewers on top, the Rockies quickly tied things up and soon took the lead for good following Davies' exit. The right-hander turned in a solid performance of his own, surrendering his lone run of the night in the form of an RBI single to Tony Wolters in the third inning. Davies finishes the regular season with a 10-7 record, 3.55 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.