Davies (8-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Diamondbacks to one run on five hits and three walks over seven innings.

Making his 100th career start, Davies turned in a solid performance against a tough Arizona lineup. The 26-year-old failed to miss any bats, throwing 59-of-99 pitches for strikes, but still managed to limit the damage. It was Davies' first win since June 8 as the right-hander posted at least seven innings for the fourth time this year. Davies has now allowed three runs (two earned) over 23.1 innings in his last four starts. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 68:35 K:BB into a Tuesday matchup against Cincinnati.