Brewers' Zach Davies: Progressing in recovery
Davies (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davies has been out for over two weeks with a nagging shoulder injury. If his bullpen session goes off without a hitch, he'll advance to throwing in a simulated game or partake in a minor-league rehab start. An update on his condition should be provided following his Wednesday workout.
