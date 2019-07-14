Davies didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander delivered his first quality start in over a month and seventh of the season, but Davies wasn't rewarded for his efforts as Madison Bumgarner was just as sharp for San Francisco. Davies will carry a 2.89 ERA and 68:32 K:BB through 102.2 innings into his next outing Thursday in Arizona.