The Brewers recalled Davies from Low-A Wisconsin on Sunday.

After spending the minimum 10 days in the minors and tossing a complete-game shutout for Wisconsin on Aug. 27, Davies will rejoin the Brewers and is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Cubs. It will mark Davies' first outing with the big club since May 29 after a right rotator cuff injury sidelined him for the better part of three months. With the Brewers acquiring Gio Gonzalez to bolster their starting ranks over the weekend, Davies may need to submit a quality outing Monday in order to preserve his rotation spot throughout the season's final month.

More News
Our Latest Stories