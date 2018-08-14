Davies (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Davies has been on the shelf since the start of June. He owns a 6.14 ERA across 14.2 innings in his previous four minor-league rehab starts. Manager Craig Counsell said "we'll have to make a decision" after Davies' upcoming start, suggesting the right-hander could rejoin the Brewers' rotation if all goes well Thursday.

