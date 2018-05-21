Brewers' Zach Davies: Return this week possible
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Davies (shoulder) would be evaluated during a between-starts bullpen session Tuesday before it's determined whether he'll be activated from the 10-day disabled list this week or require another minor-league rehab start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Davies was flawless in his first rehab outing Saturday for Low-A Wisconsin, covering 4.2 scoreless innings and whiffing nine while throwing 44 of his 56 pitches for strikes. The exceptional control Davies displayed is an indication that the rotator cuff irritation in his throwing shoulder is no longer much of an issue, but the Brewers may want to see him build up his pitch count a little more before slotting him back into the big-league rotation. If the Brewers are satisfied enough with Davies' bullpen session to activate him this week, the earliest he could take the hill would be Thursday's series opener against the Mets. With Chase Anderson (illness) returning from the DL on Monday and Davies seemingly in line for an activation soon after, two of Brent Suter, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff figure to lose out on spots in the Milwaukee rotation.
