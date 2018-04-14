Brewers' Zach Davies: Roughed up by Mets
Davies gave up five earned runs in 4.1 innings on seven hits, striking out four and walking two as the Brewers fell to the Mets 6-5 on Friday.
It was a disappointing showing for the right-hander coming off a solid start where he limited the Cubs to just one run over six innings and struck out eight. Opponents are hitting .306 off him so far this year and he's got a bloated 6.75 ERA, so Davies is probably in the streaming tier of starting pitchers until he shows he's regained his solid form of last year, when he had a 3.90 ERA and 17 wins in 191.1 innings. If there is a silver lining to his uneven start to the campaign, he does have a solid 18:5 K:BB through his first 16 innings.
