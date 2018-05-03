Brewers' Zach Davies: Sent to disabled list with shoulder inflammation
Davies was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right rotator cuff inflammation.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been no word of any injury following Davies' solid outing against the Cubs in his last start. Fortunately, the move appears to be precautionary, as the Brewers are only expecting the right-hander to miss one start while on the shelf. The move is retroactive to Monday, so Davies will be eligible to return May 10. The Brewers will simply push their rotation up by a day to account for Davies' absence, with Junior Guerra, Jhoulys Chacin and Chase Anderson now lined up for the team's three-game series against the Pirates. Seeing as Milwaukee is working with another off-day Monday, the team can simply stick with a four-man rotation until Davies is activated, assuming that happens when -- or shortly after -- he's first eligible. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Friday's series opener against the Pirates.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows two runs in loss to Cubs•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Nabs quality start in win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Shuts down Reds in Wednesday's win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Roughed up by Mets•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Pitches well in no-decision Saturday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes loss to Cardinals•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...