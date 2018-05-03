Davies was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right rotator cuff inflammation.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been no word of any injury following Davies' solid outing against the Cubs in his last start. Fortunately, the move appears to be precautionary, as the Brewers are only expecting the right-hander to miss one start while on the shelf. The move is retroactive to Monday, so Davies will be eligible to return May 10. The Brewers will simply push their rotation up by a day to account for Davies' absence, with Junior Guerra, Jhoulys Chacin and Chase Anderson now lined up for the team's three-game series against the Pirates. Seeing as Milwaukee is working with another off-day Monday, the team can simply stick with a four-man rotation until Davies is activated, assuming that happens when -- or shortly after -- he's first eligible. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Friday's series opener against the Pirates.