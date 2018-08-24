Brewers' Zach Davies: Sent to Low-A
Davies (shoulder) was optioned to Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday.
Davies' rehab clock ran out after his strong outing Wednesday at Double-A Biloxi, so the Brewers will send him to Low-A for the time being. He still figures to be a part of the big league roster down the stretch, but it's unclear when exactly that might be. Davies has been hindered by a shoulder issue for much of the summer, as he's only made eight starts all season and hasn't been on a big league mound since May 29.
