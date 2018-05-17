Brewers' Zach Davies: Set for rehab assignment
Davies (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Low-A Wisconsin on Saturday.
Davies threw a bullpen session Wednesday, and the results must have been encouraging, as he is set to resume pitching in games this weekend. It's not clear how many rehab starts Davies will need before being activated from the disabled list, but if he is deemed ready after just the lone minor-league outing, he would rejoin the Brewers' rotation later next week.
