Brewers' Zach Davies: Set for rehab start this weekend
Davies (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This could very well be his last rehab start after throwing 79 pitches across 4.2 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. Davies said Friday that he will rejoin the big-league club in Chicago during the team's two-game set next week, but remained uncertain as to whether he will require another rehab start following Saturday's outing. If it's determined that he won't need any more minor-league tune-ups, Davies may be back in Milwaukee's rotation next weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Makes another rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: To make two more rehab starts•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Making rehab start Friday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers another setback•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Three rehab starts scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...