Davies (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This could very well be his last rehab start after throwing 79 pitches across 4.2 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. Davies said Friday that he will rejoin the big-league club in Chicago during the team's two-game set next week, but remained uncertain as to whether he will require another rehab start following Saturday's outing. If it's determined that he won't need any more minor-league tune-ups, Davies may be back in Milwaukee's rotation next weekend.

