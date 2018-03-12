Brewers' Zach Davies: Set to return Saturday
Davies (oblique) will pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Davies was able to get through three innings of an intrasquad game Monday with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Brewers' rotation over the weekend. If he gets through Saturday's contest as planned, Davies should be on track to be ready for the start of the season. Assuming this is the case, he would likely get the ball during the Brewers' opening series against the Padres.
