Davies didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings while striking out three.

Detroit jumped on him for all three runs in the first inning, but Davies settled down after that and would have been in line for his third win of the year had he been allowed to come back out and complete one more frame. The right-hander will wrap up the regular season with a 4.77 ERA and 49:21 K:BB through 66 innings, and his role on the Brewers' postseason roster -- whether rounding out the back of the rotation or moving into long relief -- has yet to be determined.