Brewers' Zach Davies: Settles for no-decision
Davies allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.
The 26-year-old didn't give up back-to-back hits until the fifth inning, but that led to the Cubs tying the game. Davies worked out of a jam in the sixth to keep the score tied, and then when he walked his first batter in the seventh, the Brewers bullpen came on to retire the final two hitters of the frame. Unfortunately the Brewers didn't provide him enough run support to win, but Davies has won four of his last seven starts and has yet to lose one because he hasn't allowed more than two runs in an outing. Davies is 4-0 with a 1.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. He is scheduled to pitch again against at the Phillies on Thursday.
