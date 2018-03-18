Brewers' Zach Davies: Sharp in Cactus League return
Davies (oblique) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters in 3.1 innings Saturday against the Rockies.
Davies, who missed his previous start due to an oblique strain, looked solid in his return to Cactus League action. He now owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB across 6.1 spring training innings. Barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of spring, Davies is expected to start the team's home opener against the Cardinals on April 2, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Set to return Saturday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will partake in simulated game•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will 'cut it loose' during bullpen•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will miss one start with oblique strain•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Scratched from final start•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....