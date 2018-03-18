Davies (oblique) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters in 3.1 innings Saturday against the Rockies.

Davies, who missed his previous start due to an oblique strain, looked solid in his return to Cactus League action. He now owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB across 6.1 spring training innings. Barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of spring, Davies is expected to start the team's home opener against the Cardinals on April 2, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.