Davies didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins, scattering five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out four.

Minnesota didn't get a runner past second base against the right-hander, but Davies was matched zero for zero by rookie Devin Smeltzer, and Milwaukee's bullpen faltered after Davies left the game. He now sports a 2.19 ERA and 42:19 K:BB through 61.2 innings, with four quality starts in his last five trips to the mound.