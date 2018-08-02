Davies (shoulder) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, tossing 2.2 innings and striking out three while giving up five runs on four hits and three walks.

Davies retired all seven batters he faced in first rehab appearance at Low-A Wisconsin four days earlier, but he unsurprisingly encountered more turbulence while facing higher-caliber competition at a hitter-friendly park in Reno. The poor outing shouldn't dramatically alter Davies' timeline for a return, as the Brewers' main priority is getting the right-hander's arm conditioned for a starter's workload. Davies, who has been on the shelf since June 1 with right rotator cuff inflammation, pushed his pitch count up to 53 on Wednesday and will likely need to reach the 75-to-90-pitch range in his subsequent minor-league outings before rejoining the big club.