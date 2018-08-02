Brewers' Zach Davies: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Davies (shoulder) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, tossing 2.2 innings and striking out three while giving up five runs on four hits and three walks.
Davies retired all seven batters he faced in first rehab appearance at Low-A Wisconsin four days earlier, but he unsurprisingly encountered more turbulence while facing higher-caliber competition at a hitter-friendly park in Reno. The poor outing shouldn't dramatically alter Davies' timeline for a return, as the Brewers' main priority is getting the right-hander's arm conditioned for a starter's workload. Davies, who has been on the shelf since June 1 with right rotator cuff inflammation, pushed his pitch count up to 53 on Wednesday and will likely need to reach the 75-to-90-pitch range in his subsequent minor-league outings before rejoining the big club.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Making rehab start Friday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers another setback•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Three rehab starts scheduled•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers another setback•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers setback in rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: On track to rejoin Brewers next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...