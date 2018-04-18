Brewers' Zach Davies: Shuts down Reds in Wednesday's win
Davies (1-2) picked up the win over the Reds on Wednesday, firing 6.1 scoreless innings and scattering three hits and two walks while striking out two.
The Brewers defense committed three errors behind him, but the right-hander was able to escape every jam it created before turning things over to Dan Jennings and Jacob Barnes to complete the shutout. Davies has had a roller-coaster start to the season, recording two quality starts and two ugly ones in four outings, but he'll try to break that pattern Tuesday in Kansas City.
