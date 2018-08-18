Davies (shoulder) will start Wednesday for Double-A Biloxi, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies has been on the disabled list since June 1 due to right rotator cuff inflammation, and he's suffered multiple setbacks during his recovery process. He made his last minor-league start at Triple-A Colorado Springs, and he's set to take the hill for one last appearance before the Brewers make a decision on whether to activate Davies from the disabled list.

