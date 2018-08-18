Brewers' Zach Davies: Slated for final rehab outing
Davies (shoulder) will start Wednesday for Double-A Biloxi, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davies has been on the disabled list since June 1 due to right rotator cuff inflammation, and he's suffered multiple setbacks during his recovery process. He made his last minor-league start at Triple-A Colorado Springs, and he's set to take the hill for one last appearance before the Brewers make a decision on whether to activate Davies from the disabled list.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Rehab start set for Thursday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: More rehab starts on tap•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Lasts five innings during rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Set for rehab start this weekend•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Makes another rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: To make two more rehab starts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...