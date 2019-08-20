Davies (8-6) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four batters and taking the loss against the Cardinals.

It was Davies' first appearance after spending a little over two weeks on the injured list with back spasms. He allowed one hit and one walks over four scoreless innings before getting into some trouble in the fifth and coughing up two runs. His two-seamer was sitting in the upper-80s as it was before his injury and his ERA still sits at a respectable 3.74. Davies will look to avoid a fifth straight loss Sunday at home against Arizona.